1,223 drug cases recorded in 2019

There have been a total of 1,223 drug cases recorded by Police in Fiji in 2019.

According to the Fiji Police Force, this is an increase of 16 percent when compared to 1,058 drug raids in 2018.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Maretino Qiolevu says alot of the raids that have been conducted were successful with a total of 1,179 people charged for being in possession of illicit drugs.

“As I speak the number has increased, we’ve had an increase in the number of drug cases. It doesn’t mean that there are alot of uses but it is our concerted efforts with communities we have come thus far.”

ACP Qiolevu says it is encouraging that they continue to get tip-offs from the public regarding possible drug cases to help curb the issue of drugs in Fiji.