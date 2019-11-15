Home

News

Close to $80m to be paid out to sugar cane farmers

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 1, 2020 5:03 pm
Sugarcane farmers nationwide can expect to receive their third cane payment tomorrow.[File photo]

Sugar cane farmers nationwide can expect to receive their third cane payment tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sugar Yogesh Karan says the payment for this year will be paid out as per the Master Award.

The Sugar Industry Tribuna’s Devanesh Sharma says in accordance with the Industry Master Award, he has certified that the net share of the sugarcane growers cane proceeds up to and including the 29th of February is $79 107 018.

This is equivalent to $43.73 per tonne of cane.

Sharma also confirms that a guaranteed cane price of $85 per tonne as announced by the Government is payable to growers in respect of the 2019 cane crop.

The tribunal goes on to reveal that the Fiji Sugar Corporation has to date paid out to farmers a total of $50.53 per tonne of cane made up of $37.90 per tonne delivery payment and $12.63 per tonne second cane payment.

FSC has advised that they will pay out $11 per tonne of cane tomorrow being the third cane payment bringing the total amount to $61.53 per tonne of cane of the $85 per tonne for the 2019 cane payment.

Meanwhile, Karan says this goes to show the commitment to assurances made to Sugar cane Farmers, the Tribunal and FSC earlier this week that funding would be available by Friday.

As it so happens, it will be done a day earlier than anticipated and will be a welcome relief for many farmers and their families working tirelessly to reinvigorate the sugar sector.

