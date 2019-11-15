12 years imprisonment for raping minor

A 23-year-old man from Labasa has been sentenced to twelve years imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl.

The incident happened on 24th May.

The Court heard the man who was a close family friend had gone to visit the family and was asked to fetch water from a nearby church as there was no water supply.

The child had accompanied the man to the church where he raped her.

While sentencing the man, the Labasa High Court stated that he had breached the trust of the family and the child by involving in such acts.

A non-parole period of ten years has been set.