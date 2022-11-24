12 successfully rescued after their vessel ran aground

[Photo Supplied]

Twelve persons on board a fishing vessel have been saved through coordinated efforts between the Rescue Coordination Center Fiji together with the Land Rescue Sub-Centre and the Republic Of Fiji Navy.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says the fishing vessel ran aground on the southwest reef off Gau Island in the early hours of this morning.

The vessel started taking in water and the 12 crew members made a decision to abandon the ship.

ACP Khan says at around two this morning a report was received of a fishing vessel that ran aground in Gau waters.

He says a team left for the rescue efforts and managed to locate the crew all safe and in good health.

They were escorted back to Nukuloa Village and were taken for health checks.

ACP Khan has acknowledged the Nukuloa villagers and others who assisted in the successful rescue efforts.