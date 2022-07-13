$12.6m from NZ to empower Fijian women and girls

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The New Zealand government will contribute $12.6 million to support the implementation of the Fiji Gender Action Program to advance women’s empowerment and social protection.

This has been announced by NZ’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Arden says Fiji Gender Action Program — Marama Ni Viti — draws together support for a range of programs into one plan.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that gender equality and women’s empowerment are a priority for Aotearoa New Zealand, and for our engagement in the Pacific.

The funding will be directed to the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation as well as Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, Women’s Fund Fiji, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and UN Women.

The NZ PM said the ultimate goal of the program was to support Fijian women and girls, in all their diversity and to increase the voice of women in leadership and decision-making.

She reiterated that they want to see a reduction in the prevalence of violence against women and children and greater societal awareness of women’s rights and gender equality.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says gender quality is a central tenet of the Duavata Aotearoa New Zealand Fiji Partnership signed with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama during her visit to Fiji in March.