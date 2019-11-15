$11k raised during fundraising golf tournament

Around $11,000 was raised during the Marriott International Fiji Resorts fundraising Golf tournament yesterday.

The event was held at the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club.

Multi Property Vice President in Fiji and Samoa Neeraj Chadha says the proceeds from the charity event will be given to the local community affected by COVID-19.

“Through the “Solia Lesu” program over the last few months we have provided over 2, 5000 meals to those living in the villages and associates and our intention is to reach 10,000 means of the next few months.”

Chadha says the charity event received overwhelming support from the domestic market bringing together individuals, sponsors, businesses and sporting communities who participated in the 18-hole game.

He says the idea started with their executives coming up with an idea to help people in the community and so far it has grown.

The charity Golf Tournament was won by Team Marriott International Fiji, followed by Team KK’s Hardware while Coastal Sigatoka Motors took third place.