117 villagers in Ba to benefit from new crossing

A newly constructed crossing will now benefit 117 villagers of Koroboya in Ba.

The $38,200 initiative is part of government’s development which was done through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development.

The village is located 80km from Ba town.

Prior to the construction of the crossing, villagers of Koroboya had to cross a creek to get to their homes.

In any event of flooding, villagers would have to wait for 2 – 3 days to get to the village.

The need for such a project was identified by elders of the community and was raised in their village meetings.

The completion of the crossing will also allow the villagers to have access to bus services in the future and open more doors to development.