116 rivers and waterways need work

The Ministry of Waterways has to work on clearing 116 rivers and waterways.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says they will be advertising next week so that it enables companies to assist the ministry with their work.

Dr. Reddy says this will need a lot of financial and human resources, and they are working to prioritize the ones that need to be done urgently.

“We have to continue cleaning the Sigatoka River upstream. We did 1.3 million cubic metres of silt. That river at low tide, you can play rugby there. So that’s the level of silt in that river. We have to clean the Navua River. We have done the Rewa River. We are very happy with that. “

Dr. Reddy says the Ministry continues to work to ensure they address flooding issues in communities that continue to affect farms, livestock, and homes.

Some work that the Ministry is currently working on includes the work on the Nakauvadra River, Ba River and Nadi river to name a few.