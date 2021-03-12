116 farmers receive first “Cash for Cultivation” payment

116 farmers in the Western Division received their first payment as part of the ‘Cash for Cultivation’ programme.

This is an effort by the Agriculture Ministry to strengthen the food security and agriculture recovery post-Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana.

Speaking at the handing over at Nailaga in Ba, Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy said the programme is geared towards incentivizing farmers to focus on local produce.

52 farmers from Ba received the cash assistance yesterday from the Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji while the remaining number of farmers received theirs separately in Rakiraki, Tavua and Sigatoka.

ADRA Fiji Country Director, Iliapi Tuwai, says the programme was also extended to the Central and Western Division for farmers affected by TC Ana.

The project will see the provision of agricultural kits and Cash for Cultivation and to help regenerate farmer income earning.

The Cash for Cultivation programme will continue throughout the country and will see farmers receiving $200 to 1 acre of land.