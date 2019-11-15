1,141 child cases recorded in the last 10 months

A total of 1,141 cases involving children were recorded by the Child Services Unit in the last 10 months.

Child Services Unit Assistant Director, Ela Tukutukulevu says out of the 1141 cases, 616 are females and 525 are males.

These include Child Neglect, sexual and physical abuse in children, child labour, and teenage pregnancy to name a few.

Article continues after advertisement

She says child neglect still tops the list.

“So we continue to receive cases from January, now that we have come to the end of the year, the cases are received through the referrals of our partners especially the Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Education and also our medical officers and other agencies that refer the cases to us.”

Tukutukulevu says 280 cases involve children between the age of 16 to 18 and 273 cases involve children from 0-5 years old.

Tukutukulevu says failure to report child cases is a crime and those convicted are liable to pay a fine of $5000.