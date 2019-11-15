Police search for missing twelve-year-old boy

A twelve-year-old boy has been reported missing at the Ba Police Station.

Iqbal Ali was last seen with his siblings on the 15th of this month at their home in Vatulaulau in Ba.

It is understood that both parents left to run errands and work when the child went missing.

Police are requesting the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information which could help in locating Ali.