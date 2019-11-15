112 PRB tenants handed eviction notices

More than one hundred tenants who don’t qualify to stay in the Public Rental Board flats have been issued eviction notices.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar highlighted this while visiting the Natokowaqa PRB flats earlier this week.

Kumar says they have found out that these tenants’ income threshold is higher and they do not qualify do stay in these flats.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they are now reviewing the income of each tenant and based on this, flats will be given out to those who qualify.

“So far we have given eviction notices to 112 tenants. These tenants do not qualify to live in the flats because their household income is much higher and out of these 112 eviction notices that we have given around 30 have already moved out because they understand they don’t qualify.”

She adds the PRB is working on a new tenancy agreement.

“We are reviewing the tenancy agreement which was not done for quite some time. We want to be clear on the rights and responsibilities of tenants and rights and responsibilities of the Public Rental Board what they must do and what you must do so that its clear to both parties.”

The Minister stresses that PRB flats are not permanent homes, it is a transition.