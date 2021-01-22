111 people in Western Evacuation Centres

111 people are taking shelter in eight evacuation centres in the Western Division.

Divisional Police Commander, West Senior Superintendent of Police Surend Sami says they have teams on standby to assist people in need.

He says eight evacuation centres are open and they have helped some of the 111 evacuees to be transferred to these centres.

Sami says they expect the numbers to increase shortly as the weather situation worsens and has assured that they have the resources to respond to any emergency situation.

Police are also monitoring flooded areas.