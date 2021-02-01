110 Fijian peacekeepers positive for COVID-19

110 Fijian peacekeepers in two missions overseas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto, says they are all receiving treatment and will be allowed to complete their deployment once they recover.

He says 90 troops in Iraq and 20 in Sinai who tested positive have to be quarantined.

The RFMF Commander says about 41 peacekeepers in Iraq have almost completed their isolation period and are about to return to active duty.

“We do PCR tests here in Fiji and around the world which is the more accurate one. But they do antigen tests with our troops in Iraq and out of the 162, 90 were found to be positive and the way our troops and the UN have reacted is that we treat those that are tested positive as if they were tested with PCR, so they go through the usual isolation and quarantine.”

Responding to reports of a soldier having died due to COVID-19, Rear Admiral Naupoto says the RFMF is awaiting confirmation on the cause of death.

“The initial information we got is that it was not COVID related again that was very initial information. They have to go through their own medical procedures over there and I’m sure we will find out later on. But that’s the information we got initially that it was not COVID related. But then again they have to do the autopsy and everything that is required over there and then we will find out for sure. Yes.”

The RFMF has confirmed deployments will continue with all personnel receiving the necessary vaccine pre departure and upon arrival at their mission stations.

476 Fijians are deployed in six missions.

There have been two troop rotations conducted during the Pandemic.