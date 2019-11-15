11-year-old youngest victim of domestic trafficking

While there has been an increase in sexual exploitation and trafficking cases in the country, it has been revealed that more young females are now becoming victims of such horrendous crimes.

As yesterday marked World Day against Trafficking of Persons, the Homes of Hope reveals that an eleven-year-old girl is the latest victim of domestic trafficking.

Homes of Hope Social Services Team Leader Inieta Benaca says the 11-year-old girl was trafficked and sexually exploited by her relatives.

Director Mark Roche says they have worked with many cases of domestic trafficking through its residential care program and training.

“We sat across from a girl who was first sold by her sister when she was 8 years old than continuously sold by an aunt until she was able to be released and come and live with us. We see a ten-year-old girl who after the death of her parent was forced to live with an older man who bought in other men to continue to rape her so from the perspective of this project and from the perspective of World Day against Trafficking in Persons we urge each one of us to protect our children”.

Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Manasa Lesuma says human trafficking is a global problem and no country is immune to it, including Fiji.

“Statistics reveal that children and women are more vulnerable than male adults. For women and girls, it is worse because apart from the demand for labor they are also exploited sexually”.

The Homes of Hope will be working on a two-year project with the International Organization for Migration to counter human trafficking in the country.

According to the International Labour Organisation, trafficking in persons is fast-growing and one of the most profitable proceeds generating crime in the world producing an estimate of $150 billion per year.