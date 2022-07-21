11 year old – youngest participant in Kite Fight

Rehan Khan.

11-year-old Rehan Khan is the youngest participant in the National Kite Fight Championship.

Khan and other participants share the same interest in kite flying – a newly found hobby that he recently adopted from his father.

The young lad is excited to be part of the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

2DAYFM Program Director, Mario Fasala says they have filled up the 68 slots for the competition.

Fasala says most of these registered participants have been practising kite flying.

The kite fighters will be vying for a grand prize of $2,000, plus consolation prizes.

Fiji’s first ever National Kite Fight Championship is organized by the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation – it will be held on the 30th of this month.