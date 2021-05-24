11 Police officers charged for serious offences in January

Eleven Police officers are among 68 people who have been charged with a total of 81 counts of separate incidents of serious crimes in January.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of the 68 accused persons, one was a juvenile.

It says a 17-year-old boy with a 19-year-old man was charged with burglary and theft of goods worth $585.

Article continues after advertisement

There was one incident where four police officers were charged with criminal intimidation, assault causing actual bodily harm, and act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful wounding and wrongful confinement of a 20-year-old man whom they suspected of being a drug user.

The DPP has sanctioned the charges for the same and the file has been sent to the police to formally charge these officers.

In another incident, a 40-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding to a 26-year-old man in custody.

The DPP has sanctioned the charges for the same and the file has been sent to the police to charge the officer.

A 52-year-old police officer was charged with drinking and driving with excess blood alcohol while in another incident, a 25-year-old police officer was charged with careless driving.

A 29-year-old police officer was charged with assault of his 21-year-old wife while in another incident, a 22-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 22-year-old girlfriend.

There was another incident where a 43-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to her 11-year-old stepdaughter.

A 45-year-old police officer was charged with failure to comply with health orders for allegedly breaching curfew hours.

The DPP says there were 49 victims of the 81 counts of separate incidents.

It adds that there were 11 incidents where the accused and victim were related to one another.

A 34-year-old woman was charged with the murder of her newborn baby while in another incident, a 45-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 20-year-old de facto partner.

According to the DPP, the serious offences were murder, attempted murder, manslaughter arising from breach of duty, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, burglary, theft, attempted theft, assault, serious assault, assault causing actual bodily harm, act with intent to cause grievous harm, unlawful wounding, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, criminal trespass, drinking and driving with excess blood alcohol, careless driving, arson, attempt to commit arson, unlawful possession of illicit drugs and failure to comply with health orders.