11 people arrested following separate drug raids

Eleven people have been arrested by police following separate drug raids around the country.

A 27-year-old man from Vunikoba, Savusavu was arrested following a search conducted by an officer based at the Rabi Community Post.

Police say the man was acting in a suspicious manner and upon search two parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were discovered inside a loaf of bread.

Six people were arrested in Suva towards the end of the week.

Two men were arrested at the Suva Market last Thursday by officers on beat patrol after they were acting suspiciously.

The first suspect is a 30-year-old man from Lami who was found with several sachets containing dried leaves while the second suspect a 40-year-old man also residing in Lami was found with 16 sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

On Friday, two men were arrested in Toorak following separate raids.

The first accused a 47-year-old man from Vatuwaqa had zip lock bags containing dried leaves in his possession while the second accused a 37-year-old man also had dried leaves in his possession.

Another two arrests were made at the Suva Market on Friday afternoon.

A farmer and a 23-year-old man from Nauluvatu Village, Naitasiri were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana in their possession.

In the Southern Division, two men and a woman were arrested following a search conducted by the K9 team along Nakauvadra Road, Delainavesi.

Police searched their vehicles where sachets of dried leaves and a plastic containing white crystals all believed to be illicit drugs were discovered.

The two men have been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs while the woman who is pregnant is admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

In the West, a team of officers found green plants believed to be marijuana growing inside a sugarcane field along the Kings Road in Nanuku.

A 37-year-old fisherman was searched and arrested on Friday in Ba after dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found in his possession.

Police investigation continues.