11 juveniles amongst 62 charged for serious crimes

A 34-year-old man was charged for allegedly pouring boiling water on his 29-year-old wife and assaulting her with a rolling pin last month.

The man is charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm and assault causing actual bodily harm.

He is among the 62 people who were charged with serious crimes last month, and the formal indictment was filed in the High Court by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Article continues after advertisement

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm to her mother by pouring boiling water on her.

However, this matter was withdrawn due to the accused person’s mental condition.

According to ODPP, of the 62 accused persons, 11 were juveniles and eight were police officers.

A 27-year-old and 28-year-old police officers were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to their 21-year-old and 29-year-old wives.

A 29-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 37-year-old de facto partner, while a 43-year-old police officer was charged with the assault of his 30-year-old de facto partner.

There was one incident where a 31-year-old police officer was charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

A 50-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 39-year-old de facto partner.

There was one incident where a 32-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and two 55-year-old men were charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man.

A 68-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of his 53-year-old wife. The accused allegedly attempted to kill his wife with a cane knife.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with the manslaughter of a 54-year-old man. The accused and the victim were fighting when the victim fell and hit his head on the road, which resulted in his death.

A 58-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm to his 54-year-old wife. The accused allegedly cut off his wife’s hand with a cane knife and threatened to cut off her head.

A 34-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous harm to his de facto partner, while in another incident, a 44-year-old man was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous harm to his 36-year-old wife.

In another incident, a 23-year-old woman was charged with an act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm to her 22-year-old sister. The accused allegedly attacked the victim with a cane knife. She is also charged with breaching a suspended sentence.

A 27-year-old man was charged with one count of arson. The accused allegedly set fire to his de facto partner’s house.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man was charged with the attempted arson of a police post.