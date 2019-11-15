11 families found abusing subsidized lots

A recent investigation by the Housing Ministry has revealed that tenants with 99-year leases have rented out their homes, raising questions on whether they deserve subsidized lots.

Millions of dollars are spent by the government upgrading informal settlements to assist low-income families who don’t own a home.

However, some are profiteering from this, forcing the Ministry to review its allocation policy and ensure that lots are given in a transparent and fair manner.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says the investigation into subsidized housing began late last year and has so far revealed that some Fijians in Omkar road Narere have abused government assistance.

“ Omkar is one settlement which was upgraded in 2018 and today we find that 11 people have rented their place and moved out so now the question is did they need a place and should the government give a subsidized lot to those individuals who don’t need a lot so its a clear indication that the households that we have identified probable they already owned a property which they have moved in or they have moved into another informal settlement thinking they will get another land there.”

Kumar says these actions by a handful of people, has forced the Ministry to review the Lot Allocation Policy to ensure that there is transparency and fairness.

Public consultations on the proposed informal lot allocation policy will end this week and the final report is expected before cabinet in January.