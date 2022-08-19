$10k worth of prizes for Constitution Challenge

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere. [Source: Fijian Government Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, is urging Fijians to participate in this year’s #OurConstitution Challenge by giving their personal interpretation of the right to a clean and healthy environment.

Fijians of all ages, including students, are invited to submit brief videos of up to three minutes.

Fijians can choose topics such as addressing climate change, the need to clean up communities, or how to maintain our reefs and ocean ecosystems.

Article continues after advertisement

The prizes include an Eco Retreat Package worth up to $5,000, an Ocean Adventure Package worth up to $3,000, and a River Safari Package worth up to $2,000.

All prizes can be exchanged for their full cash value.

Videos can be posted directly onto Our Constitution Day 2022 Facebook page or emailed on [email protected]

The competition closes on September 5th.