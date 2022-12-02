10,954 Fijians assisted through Disability Scheme

Ministry for Women Children and Poverty Alleviation Permanent Secretary Jennifer Poole [File Photo]

10,954 individuals are currently being assisted through the Disability Allowance Scheme.

While officiating at the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, Ministry for Women Children and Poverty Alleviation Permanent Secretary Jennifer Poole says they are receiving a monthly allowance of $90.

Poole says the government, in the 2022-2023 financial year committed $11.7 million towards the sector where $10.7million has been allocated to cater for the Disability Allowance Scheme, $18K is allocated for the Economic Empowerment Programme and $10K has been allocated for the Implementation of Rights for Persons with Disabilities.

Poole says $588K has been allocated to Fiji National Council for Persons with Disability and $300K towards Organisations for Persons with Disabilities.

She says 31 Persons with Disabilities have been trained and funded in the last four years through the Economic Empowerment Program.

The 2017 National Census reveals that the percentage of persons with disability in the Fiji stood at 13.7% which comprised of individuals aged three and above who reported at least one functioning challenge.