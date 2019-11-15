Home

1086 cases against children recorded by Police in 2018

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 6, 2020 4:55 pm
The Police Force has revealed it received 1086 cases of crime against children in 2018.

This included 567 cases of sexual crimes where children were victims.

420 cases involved the serious assault of children, assault causing bodily harm, and common assault to name a few.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says they have community policing programme in place to which include raising awareness in schools and communities to eradicate the rising problems affecting children.

“We having a session and yesterday through the ministry of education where we are talking to the Assistant Principals and the Head Teachers of respective schools from Suva. This is some of the issues that are discussed openly with them.”

The data also reveals that Assault causing actual bodily harm of children topped the list with 305 cases recorded.

Other cases recorded include 138 cases of rape and attempted rape of children, 118 cases of Indecent Assault, 70 cases of Assault and 88 cases of Defilement.

