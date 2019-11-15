108 lots to be subdivided in Labasa

One hundred and eight lots will be developed at Covata Stage 2 Subdivision in Labasa.

The Housing Authority has awarded the tender to Hussain’s Hire Plant.

A contract was signed today between HA chair Lorraine Seeto and Taiyab Hussain.

The three million dollar project is expected to be completed by next year.

This project will help realize the Authority’s responsibility to provide fully serviced lots for the people of the North.

The project is in line with the government’s Look North Policy and will enhance development in the North.