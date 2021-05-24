Home

101 farmers receive farming tools

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 15, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: Facebook]

101 farmers received tools as part of the Back to Rural Agriculture initiative.

97 are from the Central Division, one from the Eastern Division; and three from the North.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy, says the package worth $400 will help them get back to normalcy and help the economy bounce back.

Article continues after advertisement

“By this time next year, unless there is any pandemic, cyclone or flooding, we should be pretty much getting back to normalcy in terms of where we were pre-covid in terms of the state of the economy and growth, development and livelihood.”

The packages include $250 worth of tools, $100 worth of planting materials and $50 cash.

