101 COVID recoveries since last year

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 7:10 pm

Fiji now has 101 COVID-19 recoveries and three deaths since the pandemic first arrived in the country last year.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Alisha Sahukhan says a total of 66,605 lab tests have been conducted since testing began in 2020.

She says the daily average of tests per day over the last seven days is 1600 per day.

Dr Sahukhan says 1380 tests were conducted yesterday and results from another two labs are yet to be submitted.

She says the overall test positivity is 0.2 percent.

Test positivity is the number of positive samples from the total sample tested.

