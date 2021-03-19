100,000 doses of vaccines from India received by PM

100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived thanks to the Indian Government.

The AstraZeneca vaccines were handed over to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the Nadi International Airport.

Speaking at the handover, Bainimarama says these vaccines have been produced by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India.

He says the vaccines are also the same that Fiji procured through the COVAX facility – another initiative working hard to see our people protected.

The Prime Minister says this batch of doses will go immediately towards protecting the remainder of our frontliners; our doctors, nurses, quarantine and hotel workers, and members of our Disciplined Forces.

It will also kick-start the second phase of our vaccine roll-out, which will include the more vulnerable segments of our population.

Bainimarama also says that he is proud to report today that they have successfully administered more than 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on schedule to our frontliners.