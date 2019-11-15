10,000 jobs to be created through multi-million dollar project

The Lyndhurst Group of Companies is working towards providing employment opportunities for at least ten thousand people through an eight-year project in the Kalabu Tax-Free Zone in Nasinu.

The company is developing its vacant lots and trying to build a first of its kind state of art Business Park within the zone.

This is one of the ten major development projects which has been approved by the Department of Town and Country Planning

Legal Advisor Temalesi Sikuri says the business park will have service apartments and supermarkets.

“We have three phases which we hope to kick off come 2022. Phase One we hope to start over in 2022, this is an eight-year project but at the end of the day what we hope to achieve is to provide more employment opportunities.”

The company owns about 80 percent of the Kalabu Tax-Free Zone.