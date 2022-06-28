$100 unemployment assistance extended

Taveuni

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has announced the extension of the $100 unemployment assistance to all affected Fijians in Taveuni, Qamea, and Rabi Island.

The application opens tomorrow at 9am and closes on Friday 5pm.

Those eligible in Taveuni, Qamea, and Rabi Island can apply by dialing *161# and providing all mandatory information.

Individuals whose employment income has not been affected, as well as those who receive other forms of government assistance, are not eligible for this income support.

Individuals applying for the assistance must gather all of the required information before dialling *161#.

Incomplete submissions or submissions containing incorrect information will not be considered.

Only one registered SIM card is permitted per person and the SIM card should be registered under the applicant’s name.

Qualifying applicants will have to be fully vaccinated with at least the first 2 jabs.

There are stiff penalties for individuals attempting to double-dip on government unemployment assistance.

Payment for qualifying applicants will start from 7 July 2022, subject to correct and complete information provided by individuals at the time of application.

For ease of access, funds will be deposited directly into MPAiSA or MyCASH accounts for eligible recipients.