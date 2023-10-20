100 scholarships to opening pathways for education abroad

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister, Charan Jeath Singh has announced that the High Commission of India has generously offered approximately 100 scholarships for Fijian students.

Singh emphasizes the Commission has expressed its desire to facilitate these scholarships through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

He highlighted this during the roundtable meeting yesterday to develop a framework for the multiethnic community in the country.

Singh detailed the application process, explaining that in the coming months, the ministry will advertise these scholarships and invite interested students to express their interest.

He says the ministry will then direct these applications to the High Commission of India.

“Just the only scholarship they cannot provide is medicine. But they can provide all other scholarships at no cost to the students. Which means that it’s a three year, five year scholarship. The airfare is going to be paid, accommodation will be taken care of and there’ll be students allowance given. They have actually requested to facilitate that scholarship through our ministry.”

Singh noted that in previous years, this opportunity had been underutilized, and he encouraged all various ethnic groups to spread the word about the nearly 100 scholarships available through the Indian High Commission.