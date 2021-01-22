100% renewable energy target may be out of reach

Fiji may not be able to achieve its target under the National Development Plan to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2036.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate confirmed this to FBC News adding that there are some setbacks to achieving this goal.

Usamate says this includes the inability to secure funding and a lack of expertise.

“We need to address the issue of getting the financing modalities whether it’s through the government or whether its through partnership with our development partners or getting the private sector involved. Other areas involved of course in the area of expertise and making sure that we have the expertise to make these things happen. We need to develop our ability locally here in Fiji so we can tap into these funding sources.”

The fossil fuel imports last year amounted to two-third of the total imports and Usamate says the transition to renewable energy is vital.

“It’s quite considerable so if we can move away gradually over time from energy from fossil fuels and divert it to renewable energy, those costs will decline, our challenge though as you move to renewable energy, your upfront capital cost will be high.”

The Energy Ministry was part of the International Renewable Energy Agency virtual meeting last week which discussed the challenges faced, and the programmes in place to help meet National Development plans.