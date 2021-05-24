Home

100 beggars profiled in Suva

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 6:05 am

Socio-economic issues continue to drive people to the streets.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar says this is a continuous challenge that they are continuing to address.

Declining mental health, poverty and neglect continue to be the underlying denominator in many profiled beggars assessed.

“But we have close to hundred-plus beggars on our road some sleep on the streets, very well known to us, and one of the areas that they dwell in is Flagstaff and we have some in the West, Lautoka has more in the West and a few in Labasa”

Akbar says the Director for Social Welfare has been tasked to revive the Good Samaritan Inn that houses beggars but was closed due to audit reasons.

