News

$100 allowance under pension scheme maintained: Vuniwaqa

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 2, 2020 12:25 pm
The Social Welfare Department will maintain the $100 allowance under the Social Pension Scheme.

Minister responsible Mereseini Vuniwaqa says $55.3m was allocated for the scheme in this new financial year and the eligibility age remains at 65 years.

Vuniwaqa says there are currently 45,898 recipients under this program.

“Interactions with current beneficiaries have revealed appreciation to the program because it has helped restore their self-esteem and self-worth during an age where they were often seen as a burden, even to their own families.”

Vuniwaqa says an allocation has also been made to the National Council of Older Persons along with funding support to three state-owned Homes for the elderly.

The Minister adds they will also upgrade the homes for the safety of the elderly

