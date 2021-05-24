10-year-old latest drowning victim

A 10-year old child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

The student from Nabiti Village, Dreketi was swimming with friends when she was swept away by strong currents.

A search was conducted and her body was recovered meters away from where she disappeared.

Attempts to revive her were futile and she was pronounced dead at the Dreketi Health Center.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigations continue.