10-year-old latest drowning victim

A 10-year old child is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.
The student from Nabiti Village, Dreketi was swimming with friends when she was swept away by strong currents.
A search was conducted and her body was recovered meters away from where she disappeared.
Attempts to revive her were futile and she was pronounced dead at the Dreketi Health Center.
A post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigations continue.
