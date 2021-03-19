10 Kadavu villagers referred to St Giles for drug abuse

10 people from Kadavu were referred to the Saint Giles Hospital in Suva for treatment as a result of drug abuse.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu highlighted this during the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting.

Tudravu urged those present to act now as the effects of the drug trade are becoming a reality and could have an impact on Kadavu’s future generation.

He says between June last year to March this year, their officers arrested more than 40 people for cultivating drugs and seized more than four tonnes of marijuana.

During the same period, twelve teams were deployed to Kadavu to curb the illegal trade.

Tudravu says Police cannot work in isolation and need Vanua’s support to combat the growing problem.

Meanwhile Tui Naceva, Ratu Jona Bainivalu says it is worrying to note that there is a lack of support towards the ongoing efforts in Kadavu and they were often guilty of criticizing the efforts rather than lending a helping hand.

He stresses that it is not the sole responsibility of the Police alone to curb the illegal drug from their land and they need to take ownership of the current battle for the sake of Kadavu’s future generations.

The meeting ended on Thursday.