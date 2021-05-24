10 households from River Road to be relocated

Ten households situated along the drain reserve at the River Road Informal Settlement in Narere, will be relocated to the Millennium Lease Area.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Housing and Community Development.

The current location of these households restrict the ability of the Ministry of Waterways to carry out regular drain maintenance and upgrades in the River Road area.

A series of consultations have been carried out with the households since July last year, however, the relocation was put on hold in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry granted formal approval for these ten families two months ago to build new homes in the Millennium Development Lease Area.

As of today, five families have cleared the land to prepare for construction while two more families have already commenced building their homes.

All ten households have also been granted consent to apply for water and electricity connections for their new homes.

The Ministry will be working closely with these ten families during the relocation.