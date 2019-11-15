10 households a day to be counted in agriculture census

In the Central Division, around 20 336 households have been earmarked to participate in the 2020 Agriculture Census.

Day two of the census and teams have been working since Sunday in Namosi, Naitasiri and the Tailevu Province.

Principal Agriculture Officer for the Central Division Tepola Seniloli says they’re pulling out all stops to ensure they make their target with this census the most comprehensive.

Seniloli says on average each Enumerator is expected to complete the count for 10 households daily.

“For us, the programs which they have put up with we have confirmed for this week, it’s six days in the week, so from Monday to Saturday for Enumerators, they’re told it’s flexi hours for them and even for our Field Supervisors. The thing is that with the enumerators are out there in the field, the field supervisors are supposed to be there as well you know to check on this before the data is synced into this office aye.”

The 2020 Agriculture Census includes for the first time four subsectors, namely crops including sugarcane, livestock, fisheries, and forestry.

FBC News understands the census form includes around 400 questions which for the first time is been carried out on tablets to ensure a more efficient administration of the information which will be uploaded in real-time.

The census will be carried out over the next three weeks.