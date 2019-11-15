Home

News

10 drunk drivers arrested

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 26, 2020 10:46 am

Ten drivers were taken into custody for drunk driving yesterday as part of police Christmas Day operations.

Acting Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says six cases were recorded from the Western Division, two in the Southern Division, and a case each in the Central and Eastern Division.

SSP Divuana adds 149 drivers have so far been charged for breaching traffic rules.



He says speeding and driving without a license top the list with 108 drivers being charged.

He also confirmed that 875 vehicles were intercepted while 339 were inspected.

The alleged drunk drivers will be produced in court in due time.

