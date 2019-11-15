Home

News

10 drivers in custody for drunk driving

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 2, 2020 10:00 am
Ten drunk drivers were taken into custody yesterday as part of the New Year’s Day operations.[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Ten drunk drivers were taken into custody yesterday as part of the New Year’s Day operations.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra says the Western and Eastern Divisions had three cases each with two cases in the Central and two in the Southern Division.

SSP Mishra says they had intercepted a total of 934 vehicles and inspected 571 of them.

He adds speeding continues to be an issue as 109 drivers were charged.

The alleged drunk drivers will be produced in court in due time.

 

