10 drivers in custody for drunk driving

Ten drunk drivers were taken into custody yesterday as part of the New Year’s Day operations.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra says the Western and Eastern Divisions had three cases each with two cases in the Central and two in the Southern Division.

SSP Mishra says they had intercepted a total of 934 vehicles and inspected 571 of them.

He adds speeding continues to be an issue as 109 drivers were charged.

The alleged drunk drivers will be produced in court in due time.