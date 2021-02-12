10 Corrections Officers face assault charges

10 Corrections Officers have been charged with the assault and death of Seremaia Naidole Momo.

They have been charged for assault causing actual bodily harm, acts intended to cause grievous harm, and complicity in the suicide of another.

Momo was a serving prisoner in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged that on 20th February 2019, the officers assaulted the prisoner and procured his suicide.

The alleged incident happened at the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre.

The 10 accused are Isei Rakaso, Pita Raikoso, Josefa Boletakibureta, Waisea Sadranu, Josefa Satini, Lemeki Koroi, Joji Raqamate, Ledua Tikoigau, Nemani Vasuvulagi, and Apisai Naqamu.

They will be appearing in the Suva Magistrates’ Court today.