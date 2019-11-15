Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
News

10 arrests made for breach of curfew

July 18, 2020 12:20 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Ten arrests were made both in the Western and Southern Divisions for curfew breaches.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the five arrests made in the Southern Division were recorded in Navua, Samabula and Lami and all were men who were walking around for no valid reasons.

Qiliho says in the Western Division the arrests were made in the Nadi and Sigatoka area.

In Nadi, two drivers were arrested for driving around during curfew hours for no valid reason as well as one passenger.

The other arrest involved a 31-year-old man who was found walking along Nawaka Road.

The Police Commissioner says the arrest made in Sigatoka involved a 33-year-old taxi driver who was arrested as he was found walking along the Queen’s Highway near Cuvu heavily intoxicated.

