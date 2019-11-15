$1.73m crossing to uplift lives of Emuri village

The new $1.73m Emuri Crossing in Sigatoka will uplift the lives of the villagers there by allowing them to tap into their full potential.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says villagers will no longer have to worry about getting stranded during flooding.While officially opening the crossing Bainimarama said the community member can sleep without worry during heavy rainfall as their children will now be able to cross safely to school, while they can take their livestock and produce to the market, and access healthcare at all times.

He says now, no one will be excluded from the hive of economic activity that is being enjoyed all throughout Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister urged everyone to take advantage of the new opportunities that has come after the commission of the Emuri Crossing.