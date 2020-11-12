$1.5m paid out in housing grant

In the first quarter of this year, $1.5m has been paid out under the Housing Ministry’s First Home and First Land Purchase Grant.

Permanent Secretary Sanjeeva Perera says 121 applications have already been approved.

The Ministry has been receiving a lot of positive response since the announcement of the Programe in the 2020/21 national budget.

“Majority of it was first home grants. And we’ve made a payout of just over $1.5m already. And at the moment there are about another 145 applications that are in the final stages of processing. Which once approved will be least about another $2.2m payout actually. So we have a budget of $6m altogether this year for the first home and first land grant.”

Perera adds the grant also aims to generate economic activity during the COVID-19 period.

“The purpose of the increase in the grant this year was to mainly sort of use it as a boost into the construction industry. I believe at the same time to keep the residential financial market afloat. So more people get encouraged to build houses and then it also generates more housing loans and things.”

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says it’s important the right people are assisted in any housing scheme.