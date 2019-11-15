$1.5m allocated for development works in Legalega and Yako

The government has allocated $1.5m for development works in Legalega and Yako in Nadi.

This is part of the Land Use initiative where development of iTaukei Land is undertaken to ensure asset rich and cash-rich iTaukei landowners.

Under the initiative, native landowners allow the government to use their property for development purposes and lease it at market rates.

Article continues after advertisement

Potential investors and farmers can also sub-lease or lease land from the State for a period of up to 99 years from the land bank.

All landowners should have the opportunity to secure their financial futures and the government works to ensure that this is done.