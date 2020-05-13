1, 500 marijuana plants uprooted during raid

Home

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 24, 2020 9:42 am

Close to one thousand five hundred plants believed to be marijuana was uprooted by a joint team of officers yesterday morning.

Officers from the Tukavesi Police Station and the Police Special Response Unit raided a farm in Kanakana Village and seized more than 180 plants and up to 1,300 shoots of plants believed to be marijuana.

The suspected owner of the farm has been taken in custody.

Other arrests made in the Northern Division include a 50-year-old man from Waikava Settlement.

Following a search at a checkpoint in Bagasau, dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil were found in his possession.

At the same checkpoint a 45-year-old farmer from Karoko Village was arrested after dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found in his possession.

At the Labasa Market a 28-year-old man from Vuinadi Village was arrested following the discovery of seeds believed to be marijuana in his possession.

All suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

