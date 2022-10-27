1.5 target still off target

The world is nowhere to limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

A new report from UN Climate Change does say that countries are bending the curve of global greenhouse gas emissions downward but underlines that these efforts remain insufficient to reach the 1.5 target.

With COP 27 on the horizon, the latest data says the combined climate pledges of 193 Parties under the Paris Agreement could put the world on track for around 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century.

Article continues after advertisement

The report goes on to say that current commitments will increase emissions by 10.6% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels.

This is an improvement over last year’s assessment, which found countries were on a path to increase emissions by 13.7% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels.

Last year’s analysis showed that projected emissions would continue to increase beyond 2030.

However, this year’s analysis shows that while emissions are no longer increasing after 2030, they are still not demonstrating the rapid downward trend science says is necessary this decade.