[File Photo]

Approximately $1.5 million has been paid out to around 15,000 affected individuals in Vanua Levu as part of the first batch of unemployment support payments yesterday.

The government had set aside $13 million in the 2022 Revised National Budget for this exercise.

More payments will be made soon with the verification process currently underway.

Payment will be made directly to the beneficiaries’ MPAiSA or MyCASH accounts.