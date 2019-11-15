$1.3m Damodar Plaza eatery opens

Damodar Group of Companies has today opened its new plaza eatery at the complex formerly known as Village Six.

The new Damodar Plaza Village 6 underwent a $1.3m refurbishment and has combined cinemas, retail shopping and now Suva’s newest eatery on the first floor.

Sunfryer Fish and Chix co-owner Teagan Fong says the new complex has allowed businesses like theirs to expand to another branch after years of operating out of Suva’s Rewa Street.

“We’ve opened up our new branch at Damodar Plaza’s Eatery and what to expect from our new branch, we’ve branched out to fried chicken, we have our own original fried chicken recipe and also we have expanded on our burgers we’ve got 2 new special burgers.”

For Vaqa Vale Ni Kana Head Chef, Lanieta Vakacegu this new venture has also allowed former hotel workers like herself to find new means of earning income.

“We are so happy to be part of this restaurant because when working in hotels we don’t cook too many Fijian dishes, this new business has challenged us to focus on cooking and recreating authentic Fijian food.”

The Damodar Plaza is the smaller model of the sister brand Damodar City at Laucala Bay.