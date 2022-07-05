$1.2m for Fiji Water’s Classroom Grants program

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Water Foundation has announced that $1.2 million will be awarded to teachers across Fiji as part of its 2022 Classroom Grants program.

300 educators across all 14 provinces of Fiji will receive individual grants of up to $5,000 to fund resources, enrichment activities, and educational field trips.

Rabulu Sanatan Primary School Surishma Lata says they are grateful to the Foundation for giving them the opportunity to apply for a grant for much-needed supplies and equipment for their classrooms.

Director of Philanthropy for the FIJI Water Foundation Kaitlyn Yates says they are honoured to work with teachers and schools in providing them with the resources they need to enhance student learning.

Applications for the 2023 Classroom Grants program will open in January, and close in February.

To be eligible for a grant, applicants are required to be a certified teacher in Fiji and apply for one of the following categories: Learning Supplies, Educational Field Trips, General Enrichment Items, and Technology.