$1.2b disbursed to TSLS since 2014

Government has to date disbursed $1.2billion dollars since the establishment of the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service in 2014.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is specifically for the toppers and TELS areas.

Yesterday, Sayed-Khaiyum distributed grants to privately enrolled MBBS students.

This comes as TELS for MBBS was suspended due to an oversupply of doctors.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted in his budget address last year that all MBBS students who are privately enrolled with a minimum Year 13 mark of 340, and their first year GP of is 3.0 or more and family income below $100, 000 will be eligible for a one-off payment of $10, 000 government grant towards their MBBS education.

Sayed-Khaiyum says despite the impact of COVID-19 on government revenue, students will continue to a priority and will be assisted where possible.

“Together with COVID-19 on there was a restriction on the scholarships available in the MBBS field however we did make a promise to say that we will be funding a one off grant to those private students at least that would provide them some relief.”

Sayed-Khaiyum congratulated the students and their families and encouraged them to make good use of the assistance provided to them for their studies.